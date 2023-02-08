Expedite development works in Kullu: DC

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 7

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said necessary formalities should be completed for setting up plastic waste management units in various places of the district within the stipulated time.

Presiding over a review meeting of all Block Development Officers (BDOs) and officers of various departments here yesterday, the DC sought information from them about the ongoing development works and instructed them to speed up the development works and complete them on time.

Garg said under the Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023, as many as 100 soaking pits and 20 twin pits were to be made in every panchayat and for this, all officers should work at the block level. He gave instructions to complete various works under the Amrit Sarovar Yojana by July 31.

The DC asked officers concerned to clarify the progress of the ongoing development works under the MP Local Area Development Scheme and directed them to send utilisation certificates of the completed projects soon. He said the process of refunding funds for the works that had not been started yet should be implemented soon.

He gave instructions to complete the construction and repair of toilets in various anganwaris. “The department concerned should also ensure the installation of solar light units in panchayats soon,” he added. He also told them to visit various Atal Gyan Kendras to review their functioning.