Expedite development works, officials directed

Our Correspondent

KULLU, APRIL 25

DC Ashutosh Garg said the report of the survey done by the experts of IIT, Ropar, regarding the sliding areas on the Deodhar-Ramshila stretch had been received by the NHAI. In the report, 15 to 20 places have been identified where the work to prevent landslides would start soon.

Presiding over a meeting with officials of various departments here today, he said encroachments on the footpath were also being monitored. He directed the MC Executive Officer to inspect the area from time to time. He instructed the officials to take appropriate action on shopkeepers keeping their goods on the footpath.

The DC instructed the Police Department to ensure strict compliance of the no-parking zone order near Teacher Home at Sarwari. He said loading and unloading of goods would be allowed at this place only after 8 pm. He issued instructions for fixing CCTV cameras on stairs from Sarwari to Sultanpur.