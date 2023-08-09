Expedite forest approval cases to avoid delays: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, August 8
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to expedite cases of forest clearance so that the work on flagship projects could be started without delay. He presided over a meeting of the Forest Department to review the progress of various projects here late last evening.
Sukhu said, “The cases of forest clearance must be moved without delay so that the work on various schemes like Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding schools and heliports can be started at the earliest.”
He also called for immediate preparatory steps to commence the work on the zoological park to be set up at Bankhandi in Kangra district. He favoured the appointment of an international-level consultant to ensure that the proposed park meets global standards.
Sukhu said bids would be invited shortly to attract leading private players in the ecotourism sector.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus