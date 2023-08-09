Expedite forest approval cases to avoid delays: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 8

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to expedite cases of forest clearance so that the work on flagship projects could be started without delay. He presided over a meeting of the Forest Department to review the progress of various projects here late last evening.

Sukhu said, “The cases of forest clearance must be moved without delay so that the work on various schemes like Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding schools and heliports can be started at the earliest.”

He also called for immediate preparatory steps to commence the work on the zoological park to be set up at Bankhandi in Kangra district. He favoured the appointment of an international-level consultant to ensure that the proposed park meets global standards.

Sukhu said bids would be invited shortly to attract leading private players in the ecotourism sector.

