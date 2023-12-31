Expedite forest clearances for hydel projects: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 30

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today ordered the setting up of a committee to expedite forest clearances that had been delaying hydropower projects of over 11,000 MW.

Chairing a review meeting of the Power Department here today, Sukhu expressed concern over delay in getting clearances for hydropower projects under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) and the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

He ordered the constitution of a body consisting of Forest and Energy Departments to streamline FCA and FRA clearances. The deputy commissioners and DFOs would also identify land in their respective districts for compulsory afforestation, he added.

The CM said it was of utmost importance to harness hydropower to make Himachal a self-sufficient state and the departments concerned must ensure time-bound completion of the hydropower projects. He directed to complete 800-MW Parvati and 100-MW Uhal stage-III hydropower projects by 2024.

“The state government is taking decisions keeping in view the interest of the state and it is with this objective that the issue of enhancing royalty in the power projects has been raised,” the CM said. He would take up the issue during his meeting with the Union Power Minister so that the state could get its legitimate right and generate additional revenue, he added.

He said the power project authorities would give 20 per cent royalty to the state for the first 12 years, 30 per cent for the next 18 years and 40 per cent for the remaining 10 years, as per the amended policy of the state government. He also affirmed support for the power projects below 5 MW so as to ensure their completion in a time-bound manner.

He also reviewed the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Startup Yojna Phase-II under which the state government would provide financial assistance to the youths for setting up solar power projects of 100-500 KW capacity. “It will help generate self-employment avenues for the people of the state,” he added.

