Expedite Manali NH tunnel work: DC

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 18

“Speed up four-lane construction on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk section of the national highway and complete the project in a stipulated time,” said Dr Pankaj Rai, Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur.

He was talking to the authorities of Gavar Construction Company today after reviewing the construction of the project at Tihra village in the district.

The highway will pass through five tunnels and 22 bridges over the Satluj till Nerchowk and reduce the travel time between Kiratpur and Kullu.

He said only 102 metres of work was left for the 1,265 metre-long tunnel from Malayavar to Tihra village. He directed the officials of the company to complete the work of the tunnel by June 30. He also directed to complete the construction of the Mandi-Bharadi bridge by May 30.

Colonel BS Chauhan, general manager of company, assured the DC of completing the construction of the tunnel and bridge in time.

Rajiv Thakur, Sub-Divisional Officer, Ghumarwin, and Amit Thakur, site engineer of the company, were also present.