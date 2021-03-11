Expedite Manali NH tunnel work: DC

Hamirpur, May 18
“Speed up four-lane construction on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk section of the national highway and complete the project in a stipulated time,” said Dr Pankaj Rai, Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur.
He was talking to the authorities of Gavar Construction Company today after reviewing the construction of the project at Tihra village in the district.
The highway will pass through five tunnels and 22 bridges over the Satluj till Nerchowk and reduce the travel time between Kiratpur and Kullu.
He said only 102 metres of work was left for the 1,265 metre-long tunnel from Malayavar to Tihra village. He directed the officials of the company to complete the work of the tunnel by June 30. He also directed to complete the construction of the Mandi-Bharadi bridge by May 30.
Colonel BS Chauhan, general manager of company, assured the DC of completing the construction of the tunnel and bridge in time.
Rajiv Thakur, Sub-Divisional Officer, Ghumarwin, and Amit Thakur, site engineer of the company, were also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...