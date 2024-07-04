Expedite rehab of families hit by hydro project: Vikramaditya

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 3

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh has said that priority should be given to the rehabilitation of the families affected by the Sunni hydroelectric project so that the interests of the local people could be safeguarded.

Presiding over a meeting of the relief and rehabilitation plan of the Sunni project here, he announced that a committee would be formed under the chairmanship of the Subdivisional Magistrate, Shimla Rural, and SDM, Kumarsain, to solve the problems of the affected families.

He said the committee meeting should be held on a monthly basis, in which local panchayat representatives would also be present. He inquired from the SJVNL officials about the development work and rehabilitation plan of the area and said people should get full benefit of the schemes.

“Under the relief and rehabilitation scheme, some affected families had opted for employment under the project, who were now demanding a lumpsum grant. They should be given a chance to choose the option again,” he said. The rehabilitation site for settling the people of Mauhal Khaira under Panchayat Chewadi is very far from their current location, so a closer site must be looked for, he added.

He said the foundation of the houses being built at the rehabilitation site had a provision of 25m for rural areas and 50m for urban areas, which was very less for rural areas. He directed the officials concerned to increase the foundation prescribed for building construction. Vikramaditya said priority should be given to the dam-affected families for employment and in hiring vehicles and machinery so that they got direct benefit. He said solving problems of the people of the area was government’’s priority and all officials need to work in this regard.

DC Anupam Kashyap, Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Jyoti Rana, project head Rajiv Agarwal, Shimla Rural SDM Kavita Thakur, Kumarsain SDM Krishna Kumar Sharma and pradhans of the affected panchayats and other officials were present.

Give chance to choose option again Under the relief and rehabilitation scheme, some affected families had opted for employment under the project, who were now demanding a lumpsum grant. They should be given a chance to choose the option again. — Vikramaditya Singh, PWd and Urban Development Minister

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla