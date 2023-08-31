 Expedite restoration work of highways, Sukhu tells NHAI : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Expedite restoration work of highways, Sukhu tells NHAI

Expedite restoration work of highways, Sukhu tells NHAI

Expedite restoration work of highways, Sukhu tells NHAI

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over a meeting with NHAI officials in Shimla. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 30

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emphasised the need to expedite the restoration of the damaged national highways, especially the Mandi-Manali four-lane before the world famous Kullu Dasehra.

Stresses on tunnel construction

  • The CM stressed on the construction of Ghatasani-Shilh-Budhani-Bhubhu Jot tunnel connecting Kangra and Kullu as it will shorten the Kangra-Manali travel by 55 km
  • He said the Chowari-Chamba tunnel in Chamba and a tunnel from Bhawa valley to Pin valley were of paramount importance for providing all-weather connectivity

Presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) here late last evening, Sukhu expressed concern over the immense damage caused to the four-lane road between Pandoh and Mandi. “The NHAI must deploy extra manpower at vulnerable points on this four-lane project to ensure acceleration in the restoration work apart from ensuring temporary refurbishment work by October 15 this year before the Kullu Dasehra festivities begin,” he said.

He also emphasised the construction of Ghatasani-Shilh-Budhani-Bhubhu Jot tunnel connecting Kangra and Kullu as it will shorten the distance between Kangra to Manali by 55 km. This would also promote tourism. He also said that Chowari-Chamba tunnel in Chamba district and a tunnel from Bhawa valley to Pin valley were of the paramount importance to the state as they would provide all-weather connectivity to these areas.

The CM said as the apple season was at its peak, ensuring road connectivity was the primary responsibility of the government so that farmers and fruit growers can take their produce to the markets. “After the apple season, the potato crop will also be ready in Lahaul. Therefore, immediate action is required for timely restoration of the roads,” he stressed.

Sukhu asked the NHAI to speed up the construction work of Shimla-Mataur four lane project as it would benefit eight districts of the state. “Himachal Pradesh has immense tourism potential and we have set a target of welcoming five crore tourists per year,” he said.

The Chief Minister also took up the issue of damaged Parwanoo-Solan four-lane road and said that vertical cutting should be avoided to ensure better stabilisation of the slopes. Ensure proper disposal of water by constructing drainage and cross drainage on the highways, he said.

He also stressed the restoration of the two bridges damaged in Baddi area of Solan as these are important for industrial area of Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh. He stressed on making Nalagarh-Bharatgarh road four lane which would connect two National Highways, adding that the entire Pathankot-Mandi National Highway stretch should be four-laned in one go.

Chairman National Highways Authority of India Santosh Kumar Yadav assured the Chief Minister that the NHAI would make all efforts to fully restore the national highways at the earliest.

