Expedite rural development projects: Mandi DC to BDOs

Mandi, June 23
Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has directed all Block Development Officers (BDOs) to accelerate rural development projects in the district. In this regard, he held a meeting two days ago with officials of department concerned. He directed all BDOs to expedite rural development initiatives. Emphasising the crucial role of BDOs in ensuring effective implementation of government schemes, the DC instructed them to complete all development projects within stipulated timeframes.
The officials have been asked to ensure that a special focus be maintained on projects under schemes such as MGNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission and the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.
The DC instructed panchayats to effectively manage solid and liquid waste disposal and urged for prioritising employment generation under MGNREGA at the panchayat level.
The DC stressed the importance of judicious utilisation of allocated funds for development works at the panchayat level. Furthermore, he directed all BDOs to conduct regular inspections of ongoing development projects and to ensure that the quality standards are maintained.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of new Lok Sabha
Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...
CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...
Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects
This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...
Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US
Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...