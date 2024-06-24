Expedite rural development projects: Mandi DC to BDOs

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 23

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has directed all Block Development Officers (BDOs) to accelerate rural development projects in the district. In this regard, he held a meeting two days ago with officials of department concerned. He directed all BDOs to expedite rural development initiatives. Emphasising the crucial role of BDOs in ensuring effective implementation of government schemes, the DC instructed them to complete all development projects within stipulated timeframes.

The officials have been asked to ensure that a special focus be maintained on projects under schemes such as MGNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission and the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

The DC instructed panchayats to effectively manage solid and liquid waste disposal and urged for prioritising employment generation under MGNREGA at the panchayat level.

The DC stressed the importance of judicious utilisation of allocated funds for development works at the panchayat level. Furthermore, he directed all BDOs to conduct regular inspections of ongoing development projects and to ensure that the quality standards are maintained.

