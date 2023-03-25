Expedite sanction of funds for transport project, New Development Bank urged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 24

The government has urged New Development Bank (NDB) to expedite the sanctioning of multilateral funding for Shimla Innovative Urban Transport Ropeway Project.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri had a meeting with a visiting delegation of the NDB, wherein the execution of the project was discussed. The duo assured the delegation full cooperation and support for the execution of the ropeway project.

The Rs 1546.40-crore Shimla Ropeway Project will have a network of 14.13 km, with 15 stations. “This urban ropeway project will be the second of its kind in the world and the first in India, which will go a long way in the decongestion of the city,” said a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) has made substantial progress in the preparation for DPR of this project. The DPR is likely to be completed by June 30.

“The drone surveys have been completed and traffic surveys were likely to be completed by mid-April. Apart from this, the geo-tech investigations and ESIA studies are also underway,” said a government spokesperson.

The CM also apprised the NDB delegation about the state government’s plans for this eco-friendly, clean and green mode of transport for the entire state. The government is planning ropeway projects at various places for decongestion of cities, providing connectivity to left-out unconnected habitations, and enhancing tourism potential.

The Deputy Chief Minister also discussed the ongoing Jan Shakti Vibhag projects being funded by NDB.

