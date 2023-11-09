Expedite work on four hydel projects, Power Secretary urged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 8

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Employees Union has urged Power Secretary Bharat Khera to expedite the execution of four small hydroelectric power projects, namely the SAI Kothi-I (15 MW), Sai Kothi-II (18 MW), Devi Kothi (16 MW) and the Hail (18 MW) in Chamba district.

The union apprised the Secretary of the delay in the implementation of these projects due the attempt to transfer these from the HPSEBL to the HPPCL and pending floating of tenders. The projects were returned to the HPSEBL for execution after the Planning Department flagged several issues, including the delay of at least one year in their implementation, over their transfer to the HPPCL.

“We have requested the Power Secretary to direct the HPSEBL management to expedite the execution of these projects and float tenders so that the projects are completed within the timelines proposed in the funding schedules,” said HL Verma, secretary of the union.

Khera was informed that the projects were in the advanced stage of execution as the FAC clearance was in the final stage and the land acquisition process was nearing completion. “If these projects continue to be delayed, the funding agency may raise objections,” said Verma.

#Bharat #Chamba #Shimla