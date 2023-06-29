Expedite work on Haroli bulk drug park: Minister Q

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 28

All departments concerned should make efforts for the successful implementation of the bulk drug park project proposed at Haroli in Una district. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said this while presiding over the second meeting of the High-Powered Committee of the State Implementing Agency for the project here today.

He directed the Jal Shakti Department to execute water-related works at the earliest. He said that Rs 11.75 crore would be provided to the Jal Shakti Department for the recharge and maintenance of the underground water level of the area to ensure sustained water supply to the drug park.

The minister directed the officials to explore the possibility of permanent power supply to the park from the BBMB.

He announced two new industrial areas to be carved out on 40 bighas each at Jahu in Bhoranj tehsil of Hamirpur district and Bhadrog village in Ghumarwin tehsil of Bilaspur district.