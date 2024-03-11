Expedite work on waste plant in Manikaran panchayat, CPS tells SADA officials

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 10

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur has directed officials to expedite the work on the garbage treatment plant in Manikaran panchayat so that work on proper disposal of garbage can be started.

Presiding over a meeting of Special Area Development Authority (SADA) at Kasol today, he said door-to-door garbage collection work had been started in the SADA area.

The CPS said a fee of Rs 3,000 would be charged from hotels and restaurants having more than 10 rooms, Rs 2,000 from hotels up to 10 rooms, Rs 1,000 from dhabas and Rs 200 from houses.

The CPS said proper parking arrangements would be made to get rid of the problem of traffic jam. He directed to upgrade the police post at Manikaran and identify land in Kasol for the police station and SADA office.

Sunder Thakur instructed the Public Works Department to prepare the estimate for Interpretation Centre and parking in the Nature Park. He also instructed to fence the land of the school playground in Kasol.

The leader said the building of the Tourism Department in Manikaran should be fenced by SADA until the Department conducted a survey by geologists to repair the damaged area. The dilapidated building should be declared unsafe so that it does not cause any harm, he added.

In the meeting, Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of drains at two places in Kasol and Rs 8 lakh for repairing the road near the SADA Barrier and high mast light was approved for Kasol Nature Park.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu