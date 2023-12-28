 Expelled from school, visually impaired Divya goes on to win President’s Medal : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
Expelled from school, visually impaired Divya goes on to win President’s Medal

Divya Sharma while working on her laptop.



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, December 27

At the age of 13, visually impaired Divya Sharma was expelled from her school after being told clearly that she could not study. That, however, didn’t dampen her spirits. She pursued her studies with utmost dedication and completed her master’s degree in English via private mode.

Sharma (31), who was felicitated with the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities by President Droupadi Murmu on the World Disability Day on December 3, is a multi-talented girl who inspires many others through her motivational talks.

Wears many hats

  • Diagnosed with glaucoma at three, Divya Sharma is now a disability activist, freelance writer, motivational speaker, blue belt in karate, marathon runner, singer, guitarist, poet, content creator and radio jockey
  • She was felicitated with the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities by President Droupadi Murmu on the World Disability Day on December 3

She lost her eyesight at the age of three years after being diagnosed with glaucoma. However, her unflinching determination and faith in herself held her in good stead and helped her achieve her goals in life.

At a webinar organised by Umang Foundation, a Shimla-based NGO, on Wednesday, she stood tall as she addressed differently abled scholars.

Divya wears many hats. She is a disability activist, freelance writer, motivational speaker, blue belt in karate, marathon runner, singer, guitarist, poet, content creator and radio jockey. She hails from Una district in Himachal Pradesh but resides in the Naya Nangal area of Punjab now.

For her content creation business, she has clients not just in India, but also in the US, UAE, Australia, England, among other overseas locations. Besides, she is an RJ with Radio Udaan (a radio station for differently abled that aims to protect their rights), which is aired in 115 countries.

Talking to The Tribune, Sharma said, “People who looked at me with sympathy, stigmatised and even criticised me due to my disability now congratulate me after I won the President’s Medal.”

“Despite all odds and negativity, I never let my self-confidence go down. I kept doing what I had always aimed for. I always advise people with disability to adopt technology to make their lives easier. Talking softwares are a boon for us. I want the government to make disabled-friendly libraries and appoint nodal officers for disabled students of all academic institutions in the country.”

“Staying healthy is very important and playing a sport as per the disability is a must for every specially abled child,” she added.

Ajai Srivastava, president, Umang Foundation, said, “Divya has been associated with Umang Foundation for over 11 years. In an event organised back in 2014, she worked on a laptop and showed others how the use of technology can become eyes of the visually impaired persons.”

