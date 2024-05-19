Expenditure observer directs officials to check liquor supply

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 18

Shimla parliamentary constituency’s Expenditure Observer Ajay Malik arrived in Nahan today to conduct discussions with district officials concerning election expenditure.

Malik chaired a joint meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office auditorium, where he conferred with various nodal officers responsible for monitoring and reporting candidate expenditures in the Shimla parliamentary Constituency. The meeting included district administration, police, state taxation officials and assistant expenditure observers from Sirmaur district’s five Assembly constituencies.

During the session, Malik talked about the importance of accurate reporting of election expenditure, aligning with the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines. He insisted on meticulous record-keeping for all expenses related to political rallies and public meetings, urging for prompt and thorough reporting.

He directed the Police Department to proactively prevent illegal liquor supply in border areas.

The State Tax and Excise Department was tasked with monitoring liquor manufacturing units, wholesale traders, and sales outlets, reporting any irregularities per ECI guidelines.

He also directed the assistant expenditure observers to monitor and report costs associated with political events meticulously, ensuring all expenses are accounted for in the candidates’ expenditure reports.

Sirmaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta detailed ongoing election-related activities, highlighting the diligent work of committees and teams formed to oversee expenditure. Superintendent of Police Raman Kumar Meena provided a briefing on law enforcement measures, including border security and deployment at polling stations, supported by CCTV surveillance at inter-state checkpoints to prevent illegal activities.

State Taxation and Excise Deputy Commissioner Himanshu R Panwar reported on efforts to curb illegal liquor sales and transport, ensuring strict adherence to election regulations.

Additional District Magistrate LR Verma, Assistant Commissioner Gaurav Mahajan, Tehsildar Election Mahendra Thakur, Chief Medical Officer Dr Ajay Pathak and other district officials were present in the meeting.

