Hamirpur: Expenditure observer reviews preparations

Hamirpur, October 17
Election Expenditure Observer Ajit Dain took stock of preparations done by the district returning officer for the upcoming Assembly elections here today. He said that the preparations were done in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). He said that the ECI had revised the election expenditure format and it would be enforced in letter and spirit.
Addressing a meeting of nodal officers, he said that everyone on expenditure vigilance in the district must immediately address all the complaints.
He said that one assistant expenditure observer and three flying squads were appointed in each Assembly constituency along with two video surveillance teams.
District Returning Officer Debasweta Banik said that video viewing and accounting teams were also constituted in each Assembly segment for addressing election-related issues.
Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma shared details about the security preparations, made at the 531 polling booths in the district.
