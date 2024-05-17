Expenditure observer takes stock of election preparations in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 16

Expenditure Observer Pratibha Choudhary, appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), today took stock of the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Nurpur police district. She inspected the inter-state checkpoints set up by the Nurpur district police at Kandwal, Bhadroya and Chakki bridge barrier. Local DSP Vishal Verma also accompanied her during her official inspection.

She said all guidelines issued by the ECI should be followed in letter and spirit and it was the responsibility of every stakeholder to ensure 100 per cent compliance to these guidelines. She added that since Nurpur was an inter-state police district, checking of vehicles entering the district from other states should be intensified by the police, besides keeping a close watch on other illegal activities so that the flow of unaccounted cash and other items could be stopped.

The Nurpur DSP gave detailed information to the expenditure observer about the election-related arrangements and preparations.

The expenditure observer also convened a meeting with the Nurpur SDM.

#Lok Sabha #Nurpur