Expenses incurred on major public works reviewed

Una, October 17
The Vidhan Sabha committee on local fund accounts yesterday held a district level review meeting with officers at the Zila Parishad hall and directed them to submit replies to the pending audit objections within a month.
The committee comprised of Barsar MLA Inder Datt Lakhanpal as its chairman and other local MLAs.
The committee reviewed the expenses incurred and work completed for all major public works of each department which were sanctioned during the last three years.
Lakhanpal directed the departmental officers to ensure that drawings, detailed project reports along with financial details of each work are available before the work is sanctioned. He said the works funds for which were lying unspent for a very long time be listed along with the reasons. Responsibility should be fixed and a report be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner within the next one month. He also directed the officers to ensure good quality of workmanship and material in public works.
