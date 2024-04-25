Experts discuss soil health, natural farming at Nauni University

Solan, April 24
The Directorate of Extension Education, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in collaboration with the Department of Soil Science and Water Management (SSWM) hosted a one-day programme focused on raising awareness about Soil Health and Soil Organic Matter. The event, part of the National Campaign on ‘Soil Health Management and Composting’, was organised under the Mission Life.
The initiative began with an online session facilitated by the Indian Institute of Soil Science, Bhopal, engaging students, faculty and staff. Distinguished soil scientists from across the country shared insights on natural farming, soil health, and vermicomposting during this session.
In the afternoon, the programme transitioned into a field demonstration and interactive session conducted by the Directorate and SSWM department.
ML Verma, Head of Department, SSWM, emphasised the importance of soil health within the context of ‘Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience’. He underscored how healthy soil functions as a dynamic living system, providing various ecosystem services crucial for water quality, plant productivity, nutrient recycling, decomposition, and greenhouse gas regulation. Prof Uday Sharma shed light on soil health’s significance, drawing from his experiences participating in soil management events organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). Dr Anil Sood, Joint Director (Communication), delved into natural and organic farming practices, stressing soil’s vital role in daily life.
Upender Singh provided a practical demonstration on soil sampling methods, while Rajesh Kaushal, Joint Director (Research) and Principal Investigator of the All India Network Project on Soil Biodiversity and Biofertiliser, showcased vermicomposting’s benefits to farmers and orchardists.
He emphasised the role of beneficial soil microorganisms in maintaining soil health and restoration.
Around 60 students, faculty, and staff actively participated in the programme.
In addition, Krishi Vigyan Kendras operating under different districts, including Solan, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Shimla organised similar programmes on soil health management.
These events included practical demonstrations on soil sampling methods and compost preparation, supplemented by live video presentations on soil health management. All participants pledged to prioritise the protection of soil health, furthering the mission of sustainable agricultural practices.
