Experts dwell on advanced forensic probe

Shimla, November 20

A two-day seminar on advancements in the field of forensic probe was held by the APG Shimla University.

Eminent scientists, police officers, doctors along with science and law professors from across the country participated in the seminar.

Addressing the participants, IGMC, Shimla, forensic medical department HoD and State Medico Legal Adviser Dr Aditya Kumar Sharma said a majority of crimes take place due to drug abuse these days. He said in medical science, forensic experts use their knowledge to find out the cause of crimes, death and other offences.

Dr Arun Sharma, an expert, said forensic science was old knowledge and had been used to in solving various types of crime, be it murder, rape or kidnapping. “With the advancement in science and technology, increase in population and new methods of crime, the importance of forensics is increasing day by day,” he said, adding that to be able to solve any crime, the cause behind any death had to be found out.

CBI DSP Subhash Pandey threw light on the functioning of the agency since its inception, how it exposes crimes, criminals, scams and how different cells work in the organisation ranging from forensic experts, Evidence Act and the role of experts.

