Experts dwell on aroma farming in Himalayas

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 22

A one-day workshop on Himalayan Rosa damascena: “Development of Aroma Farming and Essential Oil Industry of Western Himalayan Region” was organised at the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) here.

The workshop was organised by the Essential Oil Association of India (EOAI) in association with the CSIR-IHBT, Himalayan Phytochemicals and Growers Association, Mandi, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi. Over 200 delegates, including scientists, researchers, industrialists, traders, manufacturers and farmers in the field of essential oils, from across the country took part in it.