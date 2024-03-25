Experts dwell on governance reforms

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 24

The Department of Public Administration, HP University, Shimla, in collaboration with Society of Public Administration, HP, organised a one-day seminar on ‘Transforming Systems through Reforms in Governance’.

The seminar brought together scholars, policymakers, and practitioners to explore strategies to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability in governance.

Department of Public Administration chairperson Mamta Mokta advocated for the use of digital governance with ethical and humanistic values. Over 130 participants exchanged ideas.

Awards of excellence were given to Arushi Jain (Policy Director, ISB); Mohinder Singh (Attached Faculty, Gobindgarh University, Punjab); Durgesh Nandini (Professor, Public Administration, IGNOU); and Inderjeet Singh Sodhi (Jamia Millia Islamia University) for their contribution to the promotion of public administration.

Awards for excellence were also presented to Nittam Chandel of GDC, Ghumarwin; Gopal Dutt Sanghraik, OSD Directorate of Higher Education; Ishwar Dutt Sharma of RKMV College; Laxmi Verma of Kothshera; and Dr Naresh Verma of GC, Sanjauli.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla