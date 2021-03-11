Experts inspire farmers to grow aromatic marigold

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 25

The CSIR-IHBT, Palampur, organised aromatic marigold day — the harbinger of golden revolution.

In this programme, representative of 50 cooperative societies — 36 panchayats and 14 nagar nigams — and Trilok Kapoor, chairperson, wool federation, participated. More than 1,000 farmers are associated with these societies.

Different sessions were organised in which information about the crop was provided. The main attraction was seed distribution, training, practical demonstration and interaction with progressive farmers of aromatic marigold from different villages of Himachal Pradesh.

Dr Sanjay Kumar, Director, CSIR-IHBT, Palampur, said Himachal Pradesh is suitable to produce essential oil with preferred high-demand aromatic constituents in the international market.

He said the institute was working throughout the country and the small farmers of the region could come together and form small clusters. Then crops in smaller landholding would get higher benefits.