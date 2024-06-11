Experts mull cybersecurity, present 91 papers

Our Correspondent

Una, June 10

The three-day International Conference on Innovations in Computing, Communication and Cyber Security (ICIC3S-2024) concluded yesterday in the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una.

IIIT-Una Director Manish Gaur said the event brought together researchers, academicians and industry experts from around the world to discuss advancements and collaborate in computing, communication and cyber security. He said the conference included paper presentations, panel discussions and workshops, offering a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and networking.

Dr Rajeev Tripathi, from the Department of Electronics Engineering MNNIT-Allahabad, was the chief guest at the valedictory function. He said 91 research papers were presented during the conference. He congratulated the organisers of the conference, conducted under the aegis of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Dr Tripathi said such events play a significant role in fostering innovation and collaboration, which is necessary for addressing existing challenges in technology and security. The conference’s proceedings will be published in IEEE Xplore, which delivers full text access to the highest quality technical literature in the fields of engineering and technology and promotes the spread of valuable research findings, said Prof Manish Gaur.

