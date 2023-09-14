Experts to assess viability of Jathia Devi township project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 13

A Central team, along with experts, will visit Jathia Devi to assess the viability of the proposed Rs 500-crore mountain township project to be funded by the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Development.

Experts from the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi, along with other members, will visit the site at Jathia Devi, near the Jubbarhatti airport, 12 km from here, over the next three days. Himachal has submitted a Rs 500-crore DPR to the Central ministry, which will provide liberal assistance for the project.

The project to set up a mountain township has become even more relevant following the devastation caused by recent heavy rain. The need to reduce the burden of new constructions, especially in the congested core area of the town, is being felt more than ever before.

Though a very ticklish decision, which can have serious political ramifications, the need to move some offices and big institutions to the township is also being felt. Himachal is competing with Sikkim, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to get the project.

The Himachal Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) had acquired 35 hectares at Jathia Devi. However, around 100 hectares more would have to be acquired for the full-fledged self-sustaining township. It will have all facilities, including hospitals, colleges, schools, banks and parks, so that a sizeable population in Shimla prefers moving to the new township.

Efforts to set up a satellite township during the earlier Congress regime under Virbhadra Singh in 2012-17 did not fructify although an agreement had been signed with a Singapore-based company to help Himachal in setting up the township.

