Experts to okay residential constructions in Himachal Pradesh, says Suresh Bhardwaj

Shimla, September 18
Registered private professionals have been permitted to approve construction of residential buildings in residential plots (up to 500 square meters) of urban local bodies (ULBs) and HP Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA), said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj here today.
He said this facility would save common people from visiting the Town and Country Planning Department (TCP) office time and again while constructing houses in the state.
“The department will ensure that there are no irregularities and discrepancies in the permissions granted by the registered private professionals. Competent authorities will subject at least 10 per cent of the permissions to random inspection,” the minister added.
He said the private professionals would grant permission for development under ‘Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules 2014’ within 30 days, after inspecting the site and making an inspection report.
He said the professionals with more than one year of experience would be eligible for granting the permissions through online mode. He added that proper facilities would be made available to professionals on the online portal of the TCP Department.
Bhardwaj said after the implementation of the order, no objection certificate for electricity and water connections, permissions for change in land use and land division would be given by the TCP Department, ULBs, and SADA (Special Area Development Authority) only.
