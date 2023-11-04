Experts to review project report on Parwanoo National Highway slope protection

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 3

A committee of experts will soon review the detailed project report (DPR) prepared for undertaking slope protection of the Parwanoo-Solan-Kaithlighat section of the National Highway (NH)-5.

176 defects identified As many as 176 defects were identified over an area of 6,485 m which was affected by the landslides due to torrential rains on a 20-km stretch from Parwanoo to Dharampur. The existing slope angle varied from 50 to 85 degrees with the slope height varying from 10 to 100 m.

Experts from the Border Roads Organisation and Engineers India Limited (EIL), a leading engineering consultancy, would be consulted besides roping in experts from the Geological Survey of India to ensure that the sustainable slope protection measures are put in place. They will suggest apt treatment for critical stretches on the highway to avert future damages.

“As per the advice of the expert committee led by R K Pandey, Former ADG, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways which had examined the damaged sections of Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5, we are getting the DPR prepared for slope protection reviewed,” informed informed Anand Dahiya, Project Director, NHAI, Shimla.

He added that monitoring equipment would be installed at Chakki Mor, which was the worst affected sight, owing to the presence of fault lines where the earth movement would be monitored on a real time basis. Awareness would also be created among the residents about the vulnerable nature of the hill there to avert any mishap, informed Dahiya.

Several critical stretches like the Chakki Mor, Sanwara, Jabli, Do Sarka, etc. had suffered colossal damage in the torrential rains this monsoon. This hit the vehicular traffic during the monsoon with questions having been raised over the safety of the highway.

“In a bid to ensure that the restoration work is long lasting and it ensures safety and sustainability, a committee of experts, including geological experts from the EIL, Geological Survey of India as well as the Border Roads Organisation, would soon examine the DPR. Experts from the GSI would also visit the critically affected Chakki Mor stretch on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5 to study the soil strata which appears to have transformed from grey to brown,” said Abdul Basit, Regional Officer, NHAI, Shimla.

He added that it is pertinent to undertake geo-technical investigations of key sites like Chakki Mor so that a permanent solution can be put in place. “Every landslide has a different behaviour and it needs different treatment. This will be ascertained by the experts,” he said.

Short-term restoration measures like undertaking black top of the road at Chakki Mor would soon be done so that dust emanating from the site is contained. Permanent hill side treatment would begin after experts provide geological investigation and study the soil strata.

He informed that geological experts having knowledge of Himalayan terrain would be roped in before permanent restoration work begins.

#Parwanoo #Solan