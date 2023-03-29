Expired medicines dumped near Dehra, video goes viral

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 28

A large quantity of expired medicines, including cough syrups, antibiotics and paracetamol tablets, were found dumped along the Haripur-Bankhandi road near Tatahan in Dehra subdivision of Kangra district last evening. Local residents noticed the dumped expired medicines, made a video and uploaded it on social media platforms. District Health Department officials swung into action after the video went viral.

Kangra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sushil Sharma said that after getting information about the expired medicines, he directed the Drug Inspector of the area to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. He added that the next course of action would be decided after studying the report.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has revealed that the dumped medicines did not bear ‘Not for Sale’ or ‘For HP Government Supply’ remarks. Hence, it is suspected that a private medical practitioner or a chemist may have dumped these in the open.

Local residents say, “Drug addicts can consume the expired cough syrup, endangering their lives.”