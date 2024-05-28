Explain ‘ties’ with Pakistan, Anurag tells Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 27

BJP candidate Anurag Thakur today questioned the Congress’ relations with Pakistan. He addressed election rallies at Jhandutta and Bhoranj constituencies.

He said, “Even after 75 years of Partition, strings of the Congress are connected with Pakistan. Why the Congress asks for proof of surgical strikes and advocates for the elimination of Indian nuclear weapons.”

Anurag said that on June 4, the public would deliver a massive defeat to the Congress and its allies, which seek votes by spreading fear and confusion in the name of caste, religion and region.

He said corruption and the Congress had a close nexus that was evident from the Bofors and Scorpene submarine scam.

