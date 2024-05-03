Explore possibility of probing left out institutions: High Court to CBI

Shimla, May 2

The HP High Court has directed the CBI to explore the possibility of investigating the other private institutions, which have been left out of the investigation in a matter pertaining to wrongful disbursement and misappropriation of Post-Metric Scholarship Scheme to SC, ST and OBC students, under Centrally sponsored scheme.

Out of 266 institution, only 28 probed The status report reveals that 2,772 institutions were registered. Out of which, 2506 are government institutions in which there is no scope of any offence

Out of the remaining 266 institutions, which are private institutions, the CBI had investigated 28 institutions.

The court directed the CBI to explore the possibility to investigate other private institutions.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua further directed the CBI to file a status report in that regard by the next date of hearing and listed the matter for further hearing on September 2.

During the course of hearing, Anshul Bansal, counsel for the CBI, submitted the status report, which reveals that 2,772 institutions were registered with Directorate of Higher Education, Shimla for scholarship scheme, out of which, 2,506 are government institutions in which there is no scope of any scam or offence with regard to scholarship.

Out of the balance 266 institutions, which are private institutions, the CBI had investigated 28 institutions. As per criteria, they had claimed 90% of the total scholarship ranging from Rs 95 lakh to Rs 39 crore and after investigation, charge-sheets have been filed against 20 of such institutions and eight closure report with respect of eight institutions were filed.

After perusing the same, the court directed the CBI to explore the possibility to investigate other private institution.

The court passed this order on a petition filed by one Shyam Lal of Bilaspur alleging that one Shakti Bhushan, State Project Officer, who was appointed by the State Government to inquire into the matter of misappropriation /misapplication of the financial scholarships Scheme for the students belonging to SC, ST and OBC. That on the basis of inquiry an FIR was lodged in 2018.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Shimla