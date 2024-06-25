Exponential rise in travellers to Chamba’s Sach Pass

Naresh Thakur

Chamba, June 24

Days after being reopened to vehicular traffic, the mighty Sach Pass, perched at 14,478 feet (4,414 metres) above sea level in the Pir Panjal Himalayas, is drawing crowds of tourists. Amid the intense heatwave sweeping across India’s plains, visitors are finding respite in the cool embrace of Sach Pass, the gateway to the tribal Pangi valley, renowned for its stunning landscapes and snow-covered peaks.

Reopened to light motor vehicles on June 8, Sach Pass has swiftly become the top destination for those seeking relief from the scorching summer heat. According to official figures, on regular days, Sach Pass sees dozens of vehicles traversing its scenic routes.

However, on weekends and holidays, the number surges exponentially, leading to frequent traffic jams on the narrow stretch on the mountain top, indicating Sach pass’ growing popularity.

Tourists from across the country — including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan — are arriving at this serene haven in huge numbers.

A high-altitude retreat

Situated at an impressive height of 14,500 feet above sea level, Sach Pass connects the tribal subdivision of Pangi with the district headquarters of Chamba. Recently, the Public Works Department restored the route for small-vehicle traffic, facilitating easier access between Chamba and Pangi.

This restoration has not only eased travel for locals but also brought in a wave of tourists, transforming Sach Pass into a bustling hub of activity.

The thrill of the journey

The journey to Sach Pass is as exhilarating as the destination itself. As travellers depart from Bairagarh, they are greeted by lush green landscapes and many picturesque waterfalls, making the drive a memorable experience. The verdant valleys and cascading waterfalls along the route provide perfect photo opportunities, adding to the allure of the trip.

Talking about the journey, Ankit Sharma from Delhi said, “The green valleys and waterfalls make it an

unforgettable experience.” Though it was a bumpy ride, it was worth it, he added. For tourists from other states, the journey to Sach Pass begins from Pathankot. The route from Pathankot to Sach Pass spans 213 km via Banikhet and Tissa, passing through scenic spots like Chamera Dam and Brangal.

Five youngsters from Jamshedpur, who were on a weeklong visit to Spiti valley and Chamba said traveling with friends to Sach Pass had been an unforgettable experience.

“We loved the serenity and beauty of Sach Pass. The fresh mountain air and the picturesque landscapes are absolutely rejuvenating. The cold breeze and the scenic views are something we’ll always cherish,” one of the youngsters said.

