Extend date for Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel University posts: Lahaul youths

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 28

Youths from the tribal areas of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur have requested Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel University, Mandi, to extend the date for applying for various non-teaching posts in the institution.

The job aspirants said that they could not apply in the given time period from January 4 to January 24 due to continous snowfall that resulted in power failure and poor Internet connectivity. They urged the university to extend the date so that they could make use of the opportunity.

The aspirants said that the HP Public Service Commission had also extended the date for applying for the post of Naib Tehsildar to February 5 keeping in view the problems faced by people due to heavy snowfall.

