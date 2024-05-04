Extend deadline to apply for PG courses: ABVP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

The HPU unit of the student body ABVP today submitted a memorandum to the Dean of Studies calling for the extension of the deadline for PG entrance examinations of the university.

The ABVP said final year graduation examinations in all the colleges under the university would continue till May 18, and the students of UG courses would be occupied in preparing for their exams. In such a situation, many students would not be able to apply for their PG entrance exams before May 4, the final date, according to the ABVP. In its memorandum, the student body noted that fewer applications were received this year so far as compared to those received last year.

