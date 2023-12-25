Extended weekend leads to traffic chaos on Kalka-Shimla NH

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 24

The extended weekend has led to heavy influx of vehicles on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH)-5 with thousands of tourists making a beeline for the hills.

Tiring drive We had started from Chandigarh at 11 am today (Sunday) and were hoping to reach Shimla by afternoon but we have barely managed to reach Solan by 4 pm. — Riddhi, tourist from Chandigarh

The tourists started arriving since last evening. Though policemen were deputed in large numbers to manage the expected voluminous traffic, the continuous flow of vehicles had the them on their toes.

Narrow roads at Garkhal junction where five roads converge became a traffic bottleneck as tourist vehicles remained lined up on all roads throughout the day.

With the traffic chaos on the roads increasing, the commuters and residents had to spent hours to cover even short distances.

Narrating his plight, a Dharampur resident Ritesh said, “It took me 55 minutes to reach Kasauli from Dharampur even as it normally takes barely 20 minutes for this 12-km journey.”

Echoing similar views, another tourist Riddhi from Chandigarh said, “We had started from Chandigarh at 11 am today and planned to reach Shimla by afternoon but we have barely managed to reach Solan and it is already 4 pm.”

The link roads leading to tourists places like Kasauli also saw a huge influx of tourist vehicles. The bigger luxury tourist vehicles found it harder to negotiate the narrow single lane roads.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Parwanoo Pranav Chauhan said though there was heavy influx of vehicles throughout the day, traffic was well managed on the highway due to the presence of adequate police force.

Hotels were packed to capacity. A majority of the big hotels registered up to 80 per cent occupancy in Kasauli. Elated with the rush, the New Year celebrations had already begun with lights and orchestra being played.

The four-laning of the highway was drawing more tourists but roads continue to remain choked with vehicles.

