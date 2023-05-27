Eye on LS poll, Sukhu shares stage with Independent MLA

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Haripur (Dharamsala) May 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects of Rs 20.59 crore in Haripur area of the Dehra Assembly constituency in Kangra district today.

Sukhu, while addressing a political rally at the Haripur bus stand, said that he had already allocated a lot of projects to Dehra area, which includes the Jawalamukhi and Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituencies. “I have announced a zoological park in the Dehra Assembly constituency to be constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The park will create 5,000 jobs for the youth of the area. The government will focus on promoting adventure tourism activities in the Pong Dam Lake,” he added.

Changed political situation in dehra The Chief Minister gave importance to MLA Hoshiyar Singh due to a changed political situation in the Dehra constituency keeping in mind the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections

Hoshiyar Singh had joined the BJP before the last Assembly elections but was denied ticket

The Dehra MLA blames Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur for the denial of BJP ticket to him

He said, “The government plans to start a hot air balloon facility and a floating hotel for tourists in the Pong Dam Lake. The youth of Dehra area will be provided financial assistance for buying ‘shikaras’ for tourists to be used in the Pong Dam Lake. A budget of Rs 70 crore has been kept for the purpose.” Congress leader Rajesh Sharma and Independent MLA from Dehra Hoshiyar Singh also attended the rally. Hoshiyar Singh had defeated Rajesh Sharma from Dehra in the last Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister gave due importance in the rally to Hoshiyar Singh, who was earlier considered to be a close confidant of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. On Hoshiyar Singh’s demand, Sukhu announced five new bus routes, reorganisation of the local BDO office, two primary health centres (PHCs), indoor stadium and a swimming pool in the Dehra constituency. Hoshiyar Singh was allowed to address the rally despite opposition from some local Congress leaders, sources said.

In Haripur, the Chief Minister inaugurated a new bus stand constructed at a cost of Rs 3.66 crore, Galua-Mehwa Panchayat Ghar-Tatan link road constructed at a cost of Rs 3.94 crore and strengthening of the Guler-Danger link road at a cost of Rs 1.44 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Dhar to Danger via Lunsu road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore and the Pir Bar Satsang Ghar to Radha Soami Satsang Ghar via Paniali road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.05 crore. Minister for Agriculture Chander Kumar and Jawalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan were also present.