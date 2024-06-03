Eyecare facilities look up in Kangra

Palampur, June 2
With several eyecare hospitals coming up in the region, the residents of Kangra no longer need to travel to cities such as Pathankot and Amritsar for even relatively simpler procedures. They are spoilt for choice, with Palampur’s Garg Hospital, Kangra’s Dr Aditi’s Centre and SME Hospital being the most sought-after.
SM Eye Hospital’s Dr Sandeep Mahajan told The Tribune: “It is important that people with associated risk factors, such as diabetes, high blood pressure get their eye health closely monitored.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days
In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...
Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition
Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties
Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...