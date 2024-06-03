Eyecare facilities look up in Kangra

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 2

With several eyecare hospitals coming up in the region, the residents of Kangra no longer need to travel to cities such as Pathankot and Amritsar for even relatively simpler procedures. They are spoilt for choice, with Palampur’s Garg Hospital, Kangra’s Dr Aditi’s Centre and SME Hospital being the most sought-after.

SM Eye Hospital’s Dr Sandeep Mahajan told The Tribune: “It is important that people with associated risk factors, such as diabetes, high blood pressure get their eye health closely monitored.”

#Kangra #Palampur #Pathankot