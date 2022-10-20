Eyeing BJP rebels, Congress in wait and watch mode

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 19

Even as the Congress is still deliberating on finalising candidates for the remaining 22 constituencies, the possibility of some BJP bigwigs, including five-time MLA Ravinder Ravi, contesting as Congress nominees cannot be ruled out.

Having played safe by reposing faith in most of its old war horses, with very few changes in the first list of 46 candidates, the Congress’ policy of wait and watch seems to have paid off. The party is toying with the idea of fielding some senior BJP leaders, who have been denied ticket and parleys are still on in Delhi.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress met in Delhi today to finalise the remaining tickets. With the BJP denying ticket to 11 of its MLAs, the possibility of some defections remains open. It is reliably learnt that Ravi, a die-hard Dhumal loyalist from Dehra in Kangra, today met central Congress leaders, but there was no official confirmation of his switching sides.

With the Congress yet to take a call on the candidate from Shimla (Urban), unconfirmed reports said the party could offer the seat to sitting MLA and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, who has been given the ticket from the adjoining Kasumpti. However, Bhardwaj has clarified that he will abide by the party diktats.

The Congress, like the BJP, is too having a tough time in deciding its tickets on 22 seats with claimants adopting aggressive posturing. The situation in Kinnaur seems to be volatile with supporters of three-time sitting MLA Jagat Singh Negi threatening to resign if he is denied ticket.

The Congress has made an exception only in case of Negi as all other 19 MLAs have been given ticket. He faces threat from State Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari, who is in the race for ticket.

The seats from where the Congress is facing a tough time include Shimla (Urban), Bharmour , Kinnaur, Paonta Sahib, Manali, Hamirpur, Gagret, Chintpurni, Bilaspur (Sadar), Nalagarh, Sulah, Kangra, Indora, Dehra, Jaisinghpur Jogindernagar, Nachan, Dharampur, Sarkaghat, Karsog, Anni and Kutlehar.