Faag fair keeping customs, traditions alive

Our Correspondent

Rampur, March 28

Every year on the second day of Holi, Faag fair is organised in Rampur Bushahr, formerly the capital of the princely state of Bushahr, about 130 kilometres away from Shimla, to celebrate the arrival of spring. This fair is purely based on cultural and rural divine tradition. In the Faag fair, deities from remote rural areas of the region reach Rampur Bushahr Raj Darbar. During the time, the troupes of dancers dressed in traditional attire along with the deities take out a procession in the entire market with their loved ones to the tunes of musical instruments.

People enjoy dance performances and processions of deities in Rampur Bushahar on Thursday. Lalit Kumar

After the procession of the deities reaches the royal court, plays continue throughout the day. People enjoy various dances, especially women, who participate in the dances dressed in costumes and adorned with jewellery of their respective areas.

The speciality of the Faag festival is that due to the active participation of the deities, there has been no infiltration of western civilisation in it till now. Therefore, even today a complete glimpse of the Himachali hill civilisation, culture and customs can be seen in this fair. Every outsider gets a chance to know the Himachali hill culture tradition closely through the detailed depiction of various customs, costumes, jewellery and dance, etc.

The head of a dancer group who came with the deity Rishi Markandeya said this fair has been going on since the Bushahri princely period ie the time of kings. The importance of this fair remains the same even today. People come here from far and wide with their deities for entertainment.

Mamta, a member of a dance group, accompanied with the deity Jharu Nag, said the women of the village have come here for entertainment in the fair. During this time, they showcase their culture through dance.

Another member of a dancer group accompanying Manglanand Devta said the fair is celebrated to welcome the arrival of spring.

Suresh Kumar, who is a member of a dancer group which came with the deity of the far-away Dhara Sargha, said they are trying to maintain the tradition of the Faag festival so their culture can be preserved in the future.

