Faag Utsav: Deities bless royal throne in Rampur

Our Correspondent

Rampur, March 26

Every year a four-day district-level Faag Utsav is organised from the second day of Holi in Rampur Bushahr of Shimla district. The main attractions of the festival are the local deities, who are brought from the surrounding areas, and troupes of dancers accompanying them.

Arrival of spring The festival is celebrated to mark the arrival of spring. In the past, when there were no means of transport and communication in the mountains, people remained confined to their homes due to snowfall in winter

As soon as Faag (spring) begins, people come out of their homes to celebrate the festival in Rampur

Twenty-six deities have been invited in the Faag Utsav. The deities bless the throne in the royal court. The people of the royal family worship them at the main gate of the palace

This festival is celebrated to mark the arrival of spring. In the past, when there were no means of transport and communication in the mountains, people remained confined to their homes due to snowfall in winter. As soon as Faag (spring) begins, people come out of their homes to celebrate the Faag festival in Rampur.

The tradition has been going on for centuries, in this sequence the Faag Utsav started formally from today. Twenty-six deities from areas around Shimla and Kullu have been invited in the Faag Utsav. When the deities reach Rampur, they are welcomed by the Rampur Municipal Council on the first day at the main gate of Raj Darbar. Afterwards, the deities bless the throne in the royal court. The people of the royal family worship them at the main gate of the palace. This time, on behalf of the royal family, state Congress president MP Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh welcomed the deities.

Municipal Council Executive Officer Dr Varun said the Faag festival had started from today and 26 deities had been invited to the fair and were being welcomed here.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said during the fair, all the deities of Bushahr area came to the palace complex and celebrated the festival of Holi. During this time, the deities give blessings to the people for the coming year.

MP Pratibha Singh said this was a traditional and ancient fair. Even today, maintaining the same tradition, the deities come to Rampur and bless the people.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla