 Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

HP Govt doing all, but their worry will be that most of them stayed in illegal home stays and they don’t have data to establish the real number

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

A hotel collapsed and swept away by flood water due to heavy rain, in Manali on Monday.



Tribune Web Desk

Monica Chauhan

Chandigarh, July 13

Rain-battered Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses worth thousands of crores and it would take a very long time for the locals to get back to normal as the monsoon fury has left deep scars.

With little cash in hand, ATMs not working, mobile and electricity connections snapped, it’s not only the tourists, but even the locals are facing hardships in rain-affected areas.

Still, several houses, hotels and tourism units have offered free stay and food to the stranded tourists.

Having suffered immense damages, the locals have been still trying to help tourists with limited essentials at home.

A family in Manali’s Rangari said they were at a loss for words as they had not seen such rains ever. The family provided shelter to six persons, including a baby, who had come from Punjab. “We are trying to provide free shelter to all those who are in need,” said Sudha Thakur, a resident of Rangari.

Calling it a test for humanity, Sudha Thakur said it was difficult even for the locals due to lack of potable water, power and communication services. “We hadn’t stocked much food as little did we know it would rain so much. It’s difficult, but we are trying to help as many people as we can,” she said.

A tourist from Bengal said though they would leave the place, the worries of the locals would remain. “Properties worth crores have been lost. Wonder how they will cope up,” the tourist said.

The Himachal Pradesh government has geared up to rescue every stranded tourist in the state. Their worry would be of those who had stayed in illegal home stays and they don’t have data to establish the real number of people entering the Kullu Valley. However, as of now the government’s priority is to rescue all of them safely.

Eight Himachal towns--Manali, Solan, Rohru, Una, Ghamroor, Pachhad, Hamirpur and Keylong—saw all previous records of single-day July rainfall being breached, the Met office said.

The Himachal CM on Thursday said approximately 10,000 tourists were stranded in Kasol and Tirthan Valley due to damaged roads. “We are facilitating the transportation of these tourists by transshipment, utilising jeeps and HRTC buses, from the points where the road is damaged. About 60,000 stranded tourists have been successfully evacuated from Himachal Pradesh till 9 am on Thursday,” he said. Another 266 stranded tourists have been rescued from snowbound Chandertal in Lahaul and Spiti, which was a "challenging task" as it was freezing cold there with three to four feet of snow. Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who hails from the tribal Kinnaur district and is acquainted with the harsh topography, assisted in the rescue work.

Heavy rains pounded the state, triggering landslides, damaging houses and leaving several people dead. With raging waters washing away cars and roads, submerging fields and gushing into residential areas, it was havoc in parts Himachal Pradesh.

#Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Punjab

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

3
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

4
Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

5
Punjab

'Friendly' Pakistan opens headwork gates, allows flood water flow into its area

6
Punjab

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

7
Haryana

‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

8
Chandigarh

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

9
Himachal

16 houses collapse in Solan

10
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Water level in Yamuna in Delhi continues to rise; recorded at 208.38m on Thursday morning

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

The Yamuna water level touches 208.53 metres at 10 am, break...

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Private establishments will be advised to work from home

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab’s Sangrur lead to chaos

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

Ghaggar overflows at several other places, creates problems

Facing losses and hardships after rain-battering, yet Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

HP Govt doing all, but their worry will be that most of them...

Exposed by rains, is infrastructure in India climate-change ready?

Exposed by rains, is infrastructure in India climate-change ready?

A CEEW study says “more than 75 per cent of Indian districts...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Water level in Yamuna in Delhi continues to rise; recorded at 208.38m on Thursday morning

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises in Delhi

Overflowing Yamuna: Water treatment plants shut; drinking supply to be hit in Delhi

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 Jalandhar villages

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit