Facing termination, 12 junior engineers return to work

Solan, October 20

Fearing termination from service, 12 junior engineers (JEs), deputed in the panchayati raj institutes of the district, joined the duty back today after remaining on strike since September 30.

The development follows orders by the Chief Executive Officers of the ZPs across the state to either join back today or face termination with directions to appoint new JEs on outsource basis for a period of one year. Civil engineering diploma holders as well as those having degree are eligible for this appointment.

These JEs are supposed to undertake relief and rehabilitation work under the assistant engineer in view of the colossal rain damages caused in the rural areas.

The process to terminate the services of the JEs, who refuse to join back, has begun after receipt of directions from the Director, Rural Development. This development unnerved the striking JEs who thought it wise to resume their duties today.

They were observing a pen-down strike since September 30 along with other Zila Parishad (ZP) cadre employees demanding their merger in the rural development or the panchayati raj department.

As many as 167 JEs across the state out of the 178 JEs had struck work. An order to appoint 164 JEs was issued yesterday by the RD Department on outsource basis in view of this strike.

Flaying the move of the state government, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said, “It is unjust to terminate the services of the 176 employees of the panchayati raj department.” He said the Chief Minister had assured 4,700 employees of the ZP cadre that they would be merged in the panchayati raj department in the run-up to the Vidhan Sabha polls last year.

