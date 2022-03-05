Failed attempt to woo electorate: Kuldeep Rathore

Shimla, March 4
HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore said the Budget was disappointing and the Chief Minister had made a failed attempt to woo voters with an eye on the Assembly poll.
“No effort has been made to create job avenues and check the price rise. No respite has been given to the tourism sector, which is still reeling under the impact of Covid,” he said. .
He asked the Chief Minister from where would the money come for various schemes announced in the Budget . “The coffers of the government are empty and the Chief Minister is trying to woo voters with far-fetched promises,” he said. He added the financial position of the state was grim, but no measures had been suggested to cut down wasteful expenditure.—
