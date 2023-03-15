Fair begins at Baba Balak Nath Temple

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 14

The annual Chaitra Mela at Baba Balak Nath Temple started at Deotsidh in the district today. Deputy Commissioner Debasweta Banik raised the religious flag of Baba Balak Nath temple and participated in the inaugural prayers.

The festival would continue for one month and devotees from all parts of the country and also abroad come here to pay obeisance at the temple. Debasweta said that the temple trust had made arrangements to provide best facilities to the devotees coming to the temple. She added that the temple would remain open 24x7, as a large number of devotees were expected this year.

SP Akriti Sharma said that over 150 police and Home Guards personnel would be deployed for maintaining law and order during the mela. She added that strict action would be taken against miscreants creating nuisance in and around the temple.