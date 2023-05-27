Fair committee fears disruption, moves HC

Our Correspondent

Shimla, May 26

The HP High Court today issued orders that no person(s) or authority would interfere with the ongoing Shaheed Kalyan Singh Memorial Khel Avam Sanskritik Mela being held at Halhan village in Shillai tehsil of Sirmaur district.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed the order on a petition filed by Kundan Singh, president of the mela committee.

The petitioner contended that the fair commenced on May 24 and thousands of people and various teams were participating in it. He submitted that the fair was being organised for the past 23 years, in the memory of martyr Kalyan Singh, who had laid down his life in the Kargil War.

The petitioner alleged that some mischievous persons had threatened that they would not allow the committee to hold the fair this time. Though a sufficient police force had been deployed, they were not removing these miscreants, who had gathered on the mela ground. The court directed the SDM, Shillai, to file a status report in the matter on May 29.