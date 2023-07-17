 Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi : The Tribune India

Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

The company did not have the license to manufacture these drugs and it had manufactured them in the name of Sikkim-based Mankind and Intas Pharma

Raids were conducted throughout the night.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 17

Exposing yet another alleged laxity of the officers of the drug control department, a spurious drugs consignment having costing Rs 55 lakh was seized by a team of drug officials from a transport company vehicle and a pharmaceutical unit premises at Baddi on Sunday.

State Drugs Controller Navneet Marwaha confirmed that a transport godown of RS roadline located at Sai road in Baddi was raided where spurious drugs worth Rs 55 lakh of Sikkim-based Mankind and Intas Pharma pertaining to sugar and multivitamin tablets have been recovered. The said company did not have the license to manufacture these drugs and it had manufactured them in the name of the two companies.

Following this seizure, the manufacturing unit M/s Magnatek enterprise, where the drugs had been manufactured at Baddi was also raided and a huge stock of tablets and scrap were recovered by the team.

Raids were conducted throughout the night. The manufacturing premises of Magnatek enterprise have been sealed while the accused manufacture is absconding.

The vehicle of the transport company was seized in which medicines were being transported by the company. It was found that the firm had sold huge stock of spurious drugs in the market and department proceedings are under investigation to recover all material from the market informed Marwaha.

Drug controller Delhi has also been informed to seize the stock from a Central Delhi based wholesale trader whose bill was recovered from the transport company. The drugs were bound for Delhi and Haryana.

Involvement of other accused in the case is under investigation informed the officials.

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

