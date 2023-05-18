Fake drugs: Glenmark steps up investigation

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 17

Taking stern note of seizure of unauthorisedly produced Telma-H tablets, a popular blood pressure control medicine from Aclime Formulations at Thana village in Baddi, Glenmark has stepped up its investigations.

Since Telma-H tablet is the brand name used by Glenmark, the company is closely coordinating with the drug control administration at Baddi to curb its unauthorised manufacturing and sales.

Notably, 301 tablets of Telma-H tablet, manufactured by Glenmark Pharma, were recovered from Aclime Formulations at Thana village in Baddi in September 2022. Aclime Formulation had manufactured it unauthorisedly without any licence.

“Drug counterfeiting is a major concern for the industry and Glenmark strongly condemns it. Patient safety is paramount to us and we pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality medicines. In that respect, we are closely working with the local government authorities to address this counterfeiting menace. Additionally, we have proactively taken the necessary measures, which include engaging an external agency to investigate the presence of our counterfeit drugs across the country,” informed a spokesperson of Glenmark.

“To avoid being taken in by counterfeit products in the future, we recommend our consumers to purchase medicines only from authorised drug stores and chemists, thus ensuring product authenticity.”

They also insisted on reaching out to their Global Customer Service Team for any query.