Falling boulders injure BDO in Himachal's Kinnaur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 7

Two persons, including Block Development Officer (BDO), Bhavanagar, had a miraculous escape as their car was hit by falling rocks near Karcham on the national highway in Kinnaur district today.

The mishap took place at about 11 am when the BDO Bhavanagar Vinay Negi along with Anupma was on his way from Reckong Peo to Tapri. The vehicle was hit by falling rocks, resulting in the two getting injured. Both were immediately rushed to a hospital at Sholtu from where Negi was referred to Rampur. Fortunately, the two sustained minor injuries.

In August last year, 28 persons lost their lives due to a major landslide in Nigulsari, with several vehicles including a bus getting buried under the massive heap of debris.

Kinnaur has been witnessing incidents of shooting stones, hitting vehicles along the NH and interior roads. Locals have lately been up in arms against setting up of more hydro-projects on the Satluj river. The locals have been alleging that it is due to tunnelling and massive construction work associated with hydel projects which is triggering landslides.

Last year, when two major landslides took place, the government called a team of geologists to ascertain the reasons for the landslide. The locals have staged protests against setting up of any more hydel projects in the ecologically fragile tribal district of Kinnaur.

#Kinnaur