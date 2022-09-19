Familism at its peak in Congress, says Himachal's Education Minister

Our Correspondent

KULLU, SEPTEMBER 18

Govind Singh Thakur, Education and Art, Language and Culture Minister, has said familism is at an extreme level in the Congress and mother and son are dominating in Delhi as well as Himachal.

Addressing mediapersons here today, he said Rahul Gandhi was carrying out the so-called “Bharat Jodo Yatra” but Congress leaders were in a “Congress Chhodo Yatra” drive. He said the Congress was almost extinct in the country and was also on the brink of extinction in Himachal as well.

Senior leaders of the party were deserting the sinking ship, he said, adding that the factionalism was at its peak in the leaderless party and 12-15 aspirants had applied for the ticket from each constituency. He said the ‘Rozgar Yatra’ was being held by the Congress in Himachal, but such yatra earlier by former Congress minister GS Bali was termed as ‘Dhakosla’ (hoax) by the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

The minister said the literacy rate in Himachal was among the highest in the country and no one could raise a finger on the education system. He said Himachal had become the hub of education, having two universities, agriculture, horticulture and veterinary universities, IIT, polytechnics, ITIs and a large number of other educational institutions. He said the education facilities were available in every nook and corner. He said there were thre Sanskrit colleges in the state.

