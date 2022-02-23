Family pension to benefit 2,200 NPS employees

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 22

The Kullu NPS Employees Federation has expressed its gratitude to the government for issuing a notification of family pension to the employees of National Pension System (NPS) by the Himachal Pradesh Government. Addressing a press conference here today, the federation president, Vinod Dogra, said 2,200 families, whose heads of families have either died or are facing disability, would be benefited by the notification.

He said in Himachal Pradesh, too, the benefit of additional relief on death or disability of a government employee coming under the newly defined contribution pension system would be provided as per the orders of the Union Government.

He said, “Now employees with the NPS would get a family pension. In the event of the death of the pensioner, the benefit will be available on the old pension pattern. The Union Government had made this arrangement in 2009 but the matter was pending in Himachal.”—