Famous bakery shop gutted in fire in Shimla, no loss of life reported

Shimla, May 6
A famous bakery shop in the Lakkar Bazaar area here was gutted in fire on Saturday morning but no loss of life was reported, officials said.
The shutter of the Tripti was down and the fire was noticed around 7.15 am as smoke started billowing out, they said.
According to officials, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire department personnel broke open the shutter of the shop.
No loss of life was reported but bakery products, refrigerators and other items in the shop were destroyed in the blaze, officials said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
