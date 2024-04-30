Farm varsity takes lead in introducing gherkin in state

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 29

A new vegetable crop, gherkin, has been introduced in the state by Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University.

Sharing this here on Sunday, university Vice-Chancellor D K Vatsa said Gherkin — scientifically known as Cucumis anguria L — was a warm season vegetable crop belonging to the Cucurbitaceae family in the horticultural crop community.

Being a short duration crop with a high yield potential, it is mainly cultivated and consumed in Africa, Brazil and United States of America and India. The unripe fruits are used for preparing pickles, and are eaten as cooked vegetables.

The fruits of gherkin are consumed in boiled, fried and fresh forms or in salads. Gherkin is also known for its traditional, medicinal properties to treat stomach ache, jaundice, haemorrhoids and preventing stone formation in the kidneys. Its addition to diet can help in increasing the intake of several nutrients such as vitamin A, folate, calcium and iron.

VC Vatsa said it was a new crop for the state and could help farmers to increase their farm income. He appreciated the efforts made by Professor Parveen Sharma from the Department of Vegetable Crops and Floriculture in growing and introducing the crop.

